Roundup: US job openings / Flight scams / Political ads 

Fewer postings: American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said this morning. In its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell slightly in June while layoffs fell. Read the full story.

Fake websites: The Better Business Bureau reported that scammers are creating fake websites for cheap flights with a major airline. In one scam, a consumer received an email claiming an upcoming flight was canceled and was given a phone number to rebook and get a new free ticket. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Record pace: Nearly $3.6 billion has been spent on political and issue ads so far this year, putting the 2022 elections on pace to obliterate 2018’s record as the largest midterm election year by ad spend, according to new data provided to Axios by AdImpact, an analytics firm. Read the full story.