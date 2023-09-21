Roundup: US home sales / Smalls Sliders / Burn ban extended 

Still falling: Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third month in a row in August, as higher mortgage rates, rising prices and a dearth of properties on the market shut out many would-be homebuyers. Existing home sales fell 0.7% last month from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.04 million, the National Association of Realtors said today. Read more.

Adding franchises: Baton Rouge-based Smalls Sliders, the burger restaurant chain created by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas, and backed by former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, is expanding into West Monroe later this year. Smalls Sliders curently has locations in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette and Slidell. Additional locations are coming soon to Gonzales and Flowood, Mississippi, according to the company’s website. The News Star has the full story.

One more week: Louisiana is extending its statewide burn ban one more week, but officials are working on a plan that may lift the prohibition in some areas late next week where moisture levels are the highest and the wildfire threats have diminished, Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said. Read more from USA Today Network.