Roundup: US home sales / Marucci Sports / HBO Max 

Activity slows: U.S. sales of existing homes cratered 8.5% in March with real estate activity stalled by the coronavirus outbreak, the National Association of Realtors said today. Just 5.27 million homes sold last month, down from 5.76 million in February. The decrease was the steepest since November 2015. The situation will likely get worse, says Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com. See the full report.

Transaction complete: Compass Diversified Holdings today announced the completion of the company’s previously announced acquisition of Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports. The acquisition was completed for a purchase price of $200 million. Read the full announcement.

Streaming market: WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max will launch after Memorial Day weekend, joining an already crowded market of streaming services as traditional media giants attempt to compete with Netflix and establish their own direct-to-consumer business, The Wall Street Journal reports. The new platform will debut on May 27, WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T, said today. Read the full story.