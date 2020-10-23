Roundup: US GDP / Walmart suing / Murder hornets found  

Record levels: The COVID-19 pandemic caused the deepest U.S. recession since at least World War II. Gross domestic product shrank at an annual rate of 31.4% in the second quarter. On Oct. 29, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, the government is likely to report that GDP rose an annualized 30% in the third quarter—also a postwar record. Read the full story.

Opioid blame game: Walmart Inc. has sued the federal government in an attempt to strike a preemptive blow against what it says is an impending opioid-related civil lawsuit from the Justice Department, according to The Wall Street Journal. The retail giant said in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration are seeking to scapegoat the company for the federal government’s own regulatory and enforcement shortcomings in combating the opioid crisis. Walmart said the government is seeking steep financial penalties against the retailer for allegedly contributing to the opioid crisis by filling questionable prescriptions. Read the full story.

So very 2020: Scientists have discovered the first nest of so-called murder hornets in the U.S. and plan to wipe it out Saturday to protect native honeybees, officials in Washington state say. After weeks of searching, the agency says it found the nest of Asian giant hornets in Blaine, a city north of Seattle near the Canadian border. Bad weather delayed plans to destroy the nest Friday. The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people. Farmers in the Northwest depend on those honeybees to pollinate many crops, including raspberries and blueberries. Read the full story.