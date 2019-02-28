Roundup: US GDP cools / Graves serving on climate committee / FedEx tests robots

Production: The American economy slowed at the end of 2018, The New York Times reports. Gross domestic product—the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the United States—grew at a 2.6% annual rate in the final three months of last year, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That marks a significant slowdown from the middle of the year, when tax cuts and government spending increases briefly pushed growth above 4%. Read the full story.



Climate committee: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy announced this afternoon that Rep. Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge, has been selected to serve on the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis along with Reps. Morgan Griffith (Virginia), Gary Palmer (Alabama), Buddy Carter (Georgia), Carol Miller (West Virginia) and Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota).



Domo Arigato: FedEx will soon start testing robots that could make same-day deliveries of medicine, pizzas and other items to consumers’ homes, pushing the parcel-delivery giant into a new market competing against startups like Postmates Inc. that use humans for rapid deliveries, The Wall Street Journal reports. FedEx executives declined to say how soon their delivery robots may become commonplace on streets and sidewalks. Read the full story.