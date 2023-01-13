Roundup: US debt limit / Parker Orgeron / Mega Millions drawing

Thursday deadline: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit on Thursday, and asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to either suspend or increase the debt limit. Yellen wrote that the Treasury Department will begin “taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations.” Read the full story from CNBC.

Baylor bound: Parker Orgeron, son of former LSU football and national championship-winning coach Ed Orgeron, has accepted a defensive analyst position at Baylor, ending his 11-month stint as an offensive analyst at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. On Thursday, Orgeron updated his Twitter page with his new title at Baylor: quality control coach, defensive analyst. Read the full story from USA Today network.

$1.35B: Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months. Read the full story.