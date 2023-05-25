Roundup: US credit rating / Oil prices / Dish mobile service 

Negative watch: Credit rating agency Fitch put the U.S.’ AAA status on “rating watch negative” Wednesday evening, pointing to brinkmanship over the debt ceiling. The announcement comes as debt ceiling negotiations between teams representing President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have fallen short of an agreement. Read the full story from CNBC.

Falling: Oil prices fell early this morning after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak played down the prospect of further OPEC+ production cuts ahead of the organization’s meeting next week. Brent crude futures were down 2.6%, to $76.33 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8%, to $72.24. Reuters has more information.

Talks with Amazon: Dish Network is in talks to sell wireless plans for its nascent mobile phone service through Amazon, an arrangement that could give the telecom company’s 5G rollout a critical lifeline. Details of the new phone plans sold through Amazon’s U.S. website could be announced as soon as June. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.