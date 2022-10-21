Roundup: US budget deficit / Vaccine requirements / Nonunanimous juries

Halved: The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge COVID-19-related spending. Though still large in historical terms, the budget shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. The decline would have been steeper had it not been for the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. CNBC has the full story.

Seeking reversal: Attorneys general in a dozen states including Louisiana are urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to reverse course on recommendations to include the COVID-19 vaccine on federal child immunization lists. The attorneys general penned a letter to the CDC’s ACIP committee Thursday in regard to two votes taken during meetings this week, which occurred before the close of the public comment period on including the COVID-19 vaccine on child immunization lists. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Ruling not retroactive: Prohibitions against nonunanimous jury convictions—outlawed by Louisiana voters in 2018 and, later, by the U.S. Supreme Court—do not have to apply retroactively to earlier convictions, Louisiana’s Supreme Court ruled today. The ruling came in the case of Reginald Reddick, convicted of murder by a 10-2 jury vote in 1997. Read the full story.