Roundup: Unclaimed property / Facebook invests $5.7B / World War II vet

In the mail: According to a news release from Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, some Louisianans should expect to get a check in the mail from the state government. Schroder announced that the Department of Treasury will return another $10.4 million in unclaimed property to residents across the state, with more than 45,000 people expected to receive a check.

Moving forward: Facebook on Tuesday made its largest single investment by putting $5.7 billion into Jio Platforms of India, an enormous bet on the developing market and a sign of how large tech companies are forging ahead during the pandemic. Read the full story from The New York Times.

Forrest Gump style: World War II veteran Ernie Andrus, 96, is running coast to coast across the U.S. to raise money to sail the fully restored military landing ship, the USS LST 325, to Normandy for a D-Day anniversary. Currently, he is running through Louisiana on his journey. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.