Roundup: UN ambassador / Consumer confidence / Planned Parenthood

Baker native: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Baker native and LSU alumna, has officially been named as President-elect Joe Biden’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Biden announced this week. Thomas-Greenfield has extensive foreign service experience dating back to President Ronald Reagan’s administration. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Sliding: U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in November amid a widespread resurgence in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions, reinforcing expectations for a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the fourth quarter. The survey from the Conference Board this morning followed on the heels of reports this month showing a moderation in job growth and retail sales in October, Reuters reports. The number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased in mid-November. Read the full story.

Court ruling: The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Texas and Louisiana can enforce their regulatory bans on the use of Medicaid funds to subsidize Planned Parenthood. The ruling expressly reversed lower court decisions in Texas and Louisiana, and is perceived as a win for pro-life advocates. The ruling also affects laws passed in Mississippi, which falls under Fifth Circuit jurisdiction. The Center Square has the full story.