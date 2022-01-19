Roundup: U.S. Rep. Troy Carter / Winter weather / Highway deaths 

Positive test: U.S. Rep. Troy Carter announced today he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine. In a statement he said he will follow his doctors’ guidance and continue to work for his constituents remotely while under isolation. Read more.

Road prep: Salt and sand trucks are out today in Baton Rouge treating bridges and overpasses ahead of the winter storm anticipated later this week, Channel 33 reports. According to the mayor’s office, the list of winter-treated roads may grow as the forecast becomes more clear. Read the full story.

Car crashes: Louisiana set a record for the number of deaths on its public highways in 2021, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. DOTD officials say there were 914 highway crashes and 997 deaths in 2021. The new record surpasses the previous one set in 2007 with 993 deaths. WAFB-TV has the full story.