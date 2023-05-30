Roundup: U-High graduate / Home prices / Writers’ strike  

Search ended: After the lengthy search for Cameron Robbins, a U-High graduate who vanished after he went overboard on a nighttime cruise in the Bahamas, was called off, the United Cajun Navy issued a statement about the concentrated search effort and its sympathies for the family. Read the full statement from WBRZ-TV.

On the rise: Steep competition in the housing market and low supply are heating up home prices again. Nationally, home prices in March were 0.7% higher than March 2022, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices said this morning. Read more from CNBC.

Deals on hold: If you were hoping your favorite book would be turned into a TV show soon, it may take longer than anticipated. Authors whose books are being adapted for the screen are the latest to be affected by the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood. Studios have notified authors in recent weeks that they are invoking force-majeure rights included in their contracts. That means studios are extending production deadlines and option dates until the end of the strike and affected authors aren’t receiving additional pay. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.