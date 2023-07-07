Roundup: Tuition tax break / US oil production / Twitter vs. Threads 

20% increase: A private school tuition tax break Louisiana families can claim will increase from $5,000 to $6,000 per student per year under a law that Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed. House Bill 32, sponsored by Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, allows taxpayers to deduct up to $6,000 for tuition and fees from their total taxable income beginning in 2024. This is the first time the credit has increased since its creation in 2008.

Energy stability: American petroleum production is on pace for a record-breaking year, helping keep energy prices stable despite the efforts of other major oil exporters to drive them higher. U.S. crude output this year through April is up 9% from 2022. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Lawsuit threat: Twitter threatened to sue Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, over its new Threads platform, in a letter sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Twitter, Reuters reports. Spiro is accusing Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.” Read more.