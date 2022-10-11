Roundup: Tropical depression / Economic outlook / New GM unit

Potential storm: A tropical depression could form within the next day or two in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. Chances for tropical development during the next 48 hours are now at 60 percent. The system is forecast to move slowly northwest over the next day to two. USA Today Network has the full story.

Downgraded: The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. Read more.

EV chargers: General Motors today announced it’s forming a new business unit to offer stationary battery packs, solar panels, electric vehicle chargers and other energy-management products for homes and businesses. The new unit, called GM Energy, aims to build on the battery and software expertise that GM has amassed in recent years to develop a new line of electric vehicles that will, in time, replace its internal-combustion offerings. CNBC has the full story.