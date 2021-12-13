Roundup: Traffic delays / LMOGA president / Cox adds Disney+

Red light, green light: Traffic signals across East Baton Rouge Parish will undergo maintenance work this week. Because crews will be working along the shoulders of several area roadways, lane closures and delays are expected along Jefferson Highway, Siegen Lane and Burbank Drive. WBRZ-TV has more information.

New leadership: After an executive search, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association today announced it has selected Tommy Faucheux to serve as the organization’s new president beginning Jan. 10. A native Louisianan, Faucheux has worked in government and public affairs for The Dow Chemical Company for nearly 15 years, most recently serving as the company’s director of state government affairs. Faucheux will replace former president Tyler Gray, who stepped down in August.

Streaming: Cox and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution today announced the addition of Disney+ to Cox’s Contour TV service. Contour is a service that allows subscribers to watch cable TV on mobile devices, rather than just at their house. Through the agreement, Cox Contour customers will now also be able to stream Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic shows.