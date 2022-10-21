Roundup: Traffic delays / Debt forgiveness / Douglas Emhoff visit   

I-10 slowed: Police activity, including a coroner’s van, blocked off the right lane and the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound this morning. Traffic cameras in the area showed police units and a coroner’s van active on I-10 shortly before the split with I-12. Traffic backed up from the split to Port Allen before the scene was cleared and congestion lessened. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Struck down: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an application by the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty to have the court strike down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive some student loans. WILL’s lawsuit, on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers’ Association, argued that because the group pays federal taxes it has the ability, or standing, to challenge the program and that the program is unconstitutional because it would deliver more benefits to Black borrowers. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Second gentleman: Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will travel to Houma on Oct. 28 to attend the keel laying ceremony of the newest ship being built for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fleet whose crew will explore and research the oceans and their impact on sea life and climate, USA Today Network reports. The second gentleman will first tour the Thoma-Sea Marine shipyard where the Challenger is being built before the keel laying ceremony at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. Read more.