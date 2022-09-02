Roundup: Title IX policy / Retail shipping / Falling home prices

Rules enforcement: Louisiana Superintendent Cade Brumley wants the state’s school leaders and athletic associations to know President Joe Biden’s proposed Title IX rules on sexual orientation and gender identity are not currently enforceable. Brumley issued a letter this week regarding a proposal from the Biden administration to expand Title IX rules to cover sexual orientation and gender identity that is currently in the public comment phase. Read more from The Center Square.

Logistics: Apparel sellers Gap and American Eagle Outfitters are betting their logistics expertise can bring in revenue alongside the sales of jeans and T-shirts, at a time when strains in supply chains are raising the importance of delivery reliability and speed. As The Wall Street Journal reports, the retailers want other businesses, including rival merchants, to use their warehouses and distribution networks to manage their flow of goods. Read the full story.

Cooling market: Home sellers are getting nervous, as the once-hot housing market cools fast. One in 5 sellers in August dropped their asking price, according to Realtor.com. A year ago that share was just 11%. The average home sold for less than its list price for the first time in over 17 months during the four-week period ended Aug. 28, according to a report by Redfin. CNBC has the full story.