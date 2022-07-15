Roundup: Title IX lawsuits / Matt McMahon / Plant cleanup  

More allegations: Three more women have come forward alleging in a lawsuit that three Louisiana universities and a law enforcement agency ignored protocol and allowed a student to sexually assault multiple victims while avoiding discipline, USA Today Network reports. The lawsuit is the second filed in federal court in the past year alleging that the institutions and agencies failed students by not sharing information concerning reports of student sexual assault and, in doing so, violated a 2015 state law. Read the full story.

Recruiting power: Eleven days into LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon’s tenure in Baton Rouge, he didn’t have a single returning scholarship player for the upcoming season. However, over the course of just a few months he has rebuilt the team, ESPN details in a new feature. Read the full story about how McMahon tapped every resource possible to put together a fresh team.

Deal reached: The company that owns a closed fertilizer plant in Geismar has agreed to clean up more than a billion pounds of hazardous waste and to pay a $1.5 million fine, federal and state agencies said Thursday. PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer LP “will provide over $84 million of financial assurance” for the cleanup, final closure and 50 years of monitoring and maintenance, according to statements from the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Justice Department, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. Read the full story.