Roundup: Tiger Stadium / Livingston Parish Schools / MidSouth layoffs 

Top 10: Tiger Stadium, with its 102,321 seating capacity and raucous crowds, was named No. 4 on Sports Illustrated’s top 10 best stadiums in college football history. The Tigers also came in at No. 9 on the list of best football helmets, and Mike the Tiger checks in as the nation’s No. 3 mascot. See the full directory for all of Sports Illustrated’s greatest in college football lists here in honor of the sport’s 150 anniversary, but be warned, Alabama comes up pretty frequently.

Restoration efforts: Student enrollment in Livingston Parish has returned to the levels it experienced prior to the devastating floods in 2016, WAFB-TV reports. Nineteen schools were damaged during the flood and 16 have since been restored. School board president Buddy Mincey says the enrollment uptick is the result of displaced families returning and new housing that has attracted families to the area. Read the full story.

Layoffs: Lafayette-based MidSouth Bank, which has locations in Baton Rouge, expects to to lay off 90 workers as a result of the company’s being acquired by Hancock Whitney in an all-stock transaction worth $214 million in a deal to close later this year, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.