Roundup: Thrift store closing / Roomba acquisition / LSU running back 

Nonprofit: A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, The Advocate reports. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet. Read the full story.

Amazon deal: Amazon is acquiring iRobot for $61 a share in an all-cash deal that values the Roomba maker at $1.7 billion, the companies announced this morning. The deal will deepen Amazon’s presence in consumer robotics. Amazon made a bold bet on the space last year when it unveiled the Astro home robot, a $1,500 device that’s equipped with the company’s Alexa digital assistant and can follow consumers around their homes. Read the full story from CNBC.

ICYMI: LSU football coach Brian Kelly met with reporters Thursday after the team wrapped up its first day of fall camp, WAFB-TV reports. During Kelly’s press conference he announced that running back Tre Bradford is no longer on the team and no longer enrolled at LSU. The Tigers still have running backs John Emery Jr. Josh Williams, Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain. Read the full story.