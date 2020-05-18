Roundup: The Vintage opens / Spillway impact aid / Walk-On’s expansion 

Fresh eats: The Vintage—a New Orleans-based concept that will feature craft coffee, gourmet beignets and cocktails—opened in the Commerce Building downtown today after months of setbacks. Plans for The Vintage were first announced in September 2019, with the restaurant then expected to open last fall.

Federal funds: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today announced that Louisiana will receive an additional $58,343,185 in fishery disaster funding to offset the impacts of the 2019 Bonnet Carre Spillway openings on Louisiana’s fisheries and other industries. Louisiana is eligible to receive this disaster assistance due to the previously declared disaster declarations for fishing communities by the U.S. Department of Commerce after Hurricane Michael.

Franchise growth: Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux today announced a new multi-unit-signed franchise agreement in Mississippi. The three-unit deal will bring Walk-On’s locations to Starkville, Meridian, and Tupelo over the next four years. In addition to the one open location and the eight in development in Mississippi, there are now over 150 restaurants sold and in development across the Southeast and Midwest regions that will open over the next five years. Read the full announcement.