Roundup: The latest on omicron / City-parish sales taxes / Body camera footage

Too early to tell: Early reports from South Africa seem to indicate the omicron variant of coronavirus is much more contagious than previous variants while causing milder disease, though experts there warn definitive data won’t be available for weeks, according to USA Today. However, a paper published Thursday using data from South Africa’s National Notifiable Medical Conditions Surveillance System found that having been previously infected with COVID-19 was not as protective against omicron as it was with the beta and delta variants. Read the full story.

ICYMI: Consumers and businesses were in a spending mood in September with Baton Rouge city-parish sales tax collections—less vehicle taxes—growing to $18.4 million for the month. It was the highest month of this year and the best September over the past five years, according to the latest sales and use tax figures from the city-parish finance department. Overall, the city-parish collected a combined $20 million in sales taxes for September, up 13.8% from a year ago. See the report.

State Police: The Louisiana State Police plans to hire a third-party firm to continue the review of thousands of hours of dashboard and body-camera footage that a seven-member panel of troopers began looking at this summer before being disbanded. State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis discussed the plan Monday at the inaugural meeting of the state Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.