Roundup: The Fed / Crawfish supply / Companion Animal Alliance

Future rate hikes: The Federal Reserve signaled today that it may act sooner than previously planned to start dialing back the low-interest rate policies that have helped fuel a swift rebound from the pandemic recession but have also coincided with rising inflation. The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which influences many consumer and business loans, twice by late 2023. They had previously estimated that no rate hike would occur before 2024. Read the full story.

Still available: According to The Crawfish App mobile app, over 700 crawfish vendors across Louisiana are still selling mudbugs for this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. “The size and quality are still very good,” says Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App. After a tumultuous 2020 crawfish season caused by the pandemic, the 2021 season rebounded. But unfortunately, a lower supply early in the season led to high sustained prices even through Easter.

Adoption fees waived: With the animal shelter over capacity, Companion Animal Alliance is waiving adoption fees for all animals at the shelter until Sunday. “This month alone, we have taken in over 550 animals, with 30 to 50 animals coming in almost daily, not including the animals already at CAA,” executive director Jillian Sergio says in a news release. “As an open-admission shelter, we continue to receive dogs and cats daily. Even with our existing fosters, rescues, transports and adoptions, we can’t keep up.”