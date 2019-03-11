Roundup: Tech Park Academy / Politics symposium / Louisiana’s selective colleges

Learning lunches: Tech Park Academy, the monthly lunch-and-learn series at the Louisiana Technology Park, will be held twice this week: Tuesday and Friday. The first will cover a new Opportunity Zone tax law, while the second, led by René Schexnaildre of Schexnaildre Consulting, will focus on understanding the complex processes that go into managing a business’ finances. Both events will be held at the Louisiana Technology Park, begin at 11:30 a.m. and include a catered lunch in the $10 ticket price. Register for the lunches online.

Politicking: The 2019 John Breaux Symposium, at the LSU Journalism Building, will be held Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and features experts on women in politics and constructive debate. The symposium will trace the barriers facing women in political leadership starting from the socialization of young children through the experiences women face winning and serving in elected office. You can register to attend the free symposium, or see the full schedule of events online.

Tell me something we don’t know: Tulane University is the most exclusive school in Louisiana, according to a new study by the website 24/7 Wall St. that examines acceptance rates and characteristics of university students nationwide. Tulane University has an acceptance rate of 21.5%, and 75% of its students have SAT scores above 1330. The yearly net cost to attend the campus is $33,886. Read the full report for the most exclusive colleges in each state.