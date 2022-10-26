Roundup: Tech accelerator / Early voters / SEC rules 

Startups: The Idea Village is now accepting applications for VILLAGEx 2023, a business accelerator for tech companies in the Gulf Coast region who are ready to scale their seed or series A startup. Selected companies will join the four-month program when it begins early next year. Get more information.

Ballots cast: Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project. Florida as well as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Compensation recovery: Securities regulators want to make sure publicly traded companies recover any executive compensation that’s awarded based on financial statements that are found to contain errors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said today that it has adopted a rule that calls on national securities exchanges to require the companies whose stock they list to comply with the new compensation clawback policy. Read the full story.