Roundup: TEC Next conference / Santa’s Quarters closing / Mortgage rates flat 

Back again: TEC Next announced today that on Feb. 24-25 it will host its second conference focused on facilitating conversations between industry and technology leaders. The conference will explore and highlight what’s next for both the technology and energy industries as they converge to create new, collaborative solutions for smart manufacturing. TEC Next will be held at the Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts, and is being organized by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance. Get more information.

Bah humbug: A store that’s made it feel like Christmas year-round in New Orleans’ French Quarter is closing up shop after 44 years. Santa’s Quarters is shutting down its brick-and-mortar location Dec. 15, WGNO-TV reports. Owner David Erath says the business’s website, santasquarters.com, will continue selling commercial items and artificial Christmas trees. Read the full story.

Home financing: The average interest rate for long-term mortgages in the U.S. remained flat this week, following the Federal Reserve suggesting that it would start tightening credit by raising its benchmark rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate home loan ticked up slightly to 3.11% from last week’s 3.10%. One year ago, the rate was 2.71%. See the report.