Roundup: TEC Next conference / Home sales / Dining hall raccoon

Keynote: Rishi Vaish, the chief technology officer and vice president for IBM Artificial Intelligence Applications, will be the final keynote speaker at next week’s TEC Next conference presented by ExxonMobil. There are only a few spots remaining for the conference at Baton Rouge’s Manship Theatre for the Arts on Feb. 24-25. Online registration closes today. Get more information about the event here.

January rise: U.S. home sales unexpectedly rose in January, but investors paying in cash are squeezing out first-time buyers amid record low inventory and higher prices, Reuters reports. Existing home sales rebounded 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.50 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said today. Read the full story.

ICYMI: A raccoon fell through the ceiling into a packed dining hall at LSU on Wednesday as students screamed and a cook tried to catch it in a basket. One video posted after the event showed the raccoon running between tables, then climbing onto a chair and looking around. Read more.