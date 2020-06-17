Roundup: Target salaries / Uncle Ben’s / Cinemark 

$15 an hour: Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule. In 2017, the Minneapolis-based company had set a goal to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020. The last time Target permanently increased pay was in June 2019 when it raised hourly pay to $13. The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the retailer said.Read the full story.

Name change: Hours after Quaker Oats said it would retire Aunt Jemina from packaging on its brand of syrup and pancake mixes because it’s “based on a racial stereotype,” the owner of Uncle Ben’s rice announced it planned to also make changes, USA Today reports. The company said it didn’t yet know “what the exact changes or timing will be, but we are evaluating all possibilities.” Read the full story.

Theaters reopening: Cinemark, the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is looking to have all of its more than 500 cinemas reopened by July 17, CNBC reports. The company today announced a phased reopening plan starting June 19 in Texas. The rest of its locations will open between July 3 and July 17 in advance of Disney’s Mulan on July 24 and Warner Bros. Tenet on July 31. Read the full story.