Roundup: Supreme Court / Jell-O shots / Louisiana’s population drop

Taxing the rich: The Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear arguments in a tax law case that could yield billions of dollars for large corporations, block Democrats’ proposals to tax wealthy Americans and upend long-standing chunks of the tax code, reports The Wall Street Journal. The court will decide a case that asks whether people and companies have to receive, or realize, income for it to be taxed under the 16th Amendment. Arguments will happen in the court term that begins in October. Read more.

Shots, shots, shots: Days after LSU broke the College World Series Jell-O shot challenge record with Raising Cane’s Todd Graves purchasing 6,000 shots, Baton Rouge attorney Gordon McKernan purchased another 8,888 shots this morning, reports WBRZ-TV. As of Monday morning, LSU had more than 46,000 shots recorded for the challenge. Read more.

Data breakdown: New U.S. Census data shows that Louisiana’s white and Black populations are driving the state’s decreasing population trend, while non-Black minority groups such as Hispanics, Asians and American Indians are increasing, The Center Square reports. Read more.