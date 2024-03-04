Roundup: Storm threat / Teacher exodus / Apple

Brace yourself: Widespread showers and storms will move across the region Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. While the risk of tornadoes is expected to be low, there is a chance of large hail and gusts of wind over 60 mph. Read more from WVLA-TV.

More of the same: Public-school teachers are still leaving the profession in higher numbers than before the pandemic, though departures have fallen since their peak in 2022. The elevated rate is likely due to a combination of factors and adds one more challenge to schools battling learning loss and frequent student absences. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Slap on the wrist: The European Union levied its first antitrust fine on technology giant Apple on Monday with a nearly $2 billion penalty for unfairly favoring its own music streaming service. Apple allegedly muzzled streaming services from telling users about payment options available through their websites, which would avoid the 30% fee charged when people pay through apps downloaded with the iOS App Store. Read more from the Associated Press.