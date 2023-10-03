Roundup: Stocks tumble / BR Union of Police / LSU court sanctions

Treasury yields: Stocks tumbled today as Treasury yields hit their highest levels since 2007, raising concerns that higher interest rates would freeze the housing market and tip the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 443 points, or 1.3%, in late afternoon trading in its biggest decline since March. CNBC has the latest.

Response: The Baton Rouge Union of Police released a statement today following an explosive speech by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul’s at a recent Metro Council meeting about the department’s “Brave Cave” investigation. Read the statement at WAFB-TV.

Missing texts: LSU is being hit with sanctions after it was discovered that the university failed to preserve text messages that were potentially vital to an ongoing sexual misconduct lawsuit linked to its tennis program. The civil suit alleges that university-issued phones that once belonged to former tennis coaches Julia and Michael Sell were wiped after they left the school. WBRZ-TV has the full story.