Roundup: Steve Scalise / LSU vice president / Student loan relief 

ICYMI: The race to replace ousted U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took shape today with Louisiana’s U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the chamber’s No. 2 Republican, and Jim Jordan, a leading antagonist of Democratic President Joe Biden, both saying they would seek the post. Read the full story from Reuters.

Marketing and communications: LSU today announced it has selected Todd Woodward to serve as vice president of marketing and communications, effective Nov. 1 pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors. Woodward will report to the president and lead the university’s central communications office.

Additional $9B: The Biden administration today announced the cancellation of an additional $9 billion in student loan debt for 125,000 borrowers. The announcement comes days after federal student loan repayments restarted following a nearly three-year pause due to the pandemic. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.