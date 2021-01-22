Roundup: State vaccine data / Heath care workers / United Airlines

Dashboard: During his news conference today addressing COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Department of Health will publish a new coronavirus dashboard with additional information about the state’s 67vaccination efforts. LDH plans to update the new dashboard on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Refusing vaccines: Numbers obtained from Baton Rouge-area hospitals by WBRZ-TV show that, on average, 47% of hospitals’ health care workers have declined the COVID-19 vaccine. The data includes all clinical and nonclinical workers who are employed by Our Lady of the Lake, Ochsner, Baton Rouge General and Woman’s. A health care worker, according to those hospitals, can range from a janitor to a cafeteria worker to a nurse or doctor. Read the full story.

Mandatory: United Airlines’ CEO wants to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for employees and is encouraging other companies to do the same, CNBC reports. It’s a stance that differs from what some other carriers and companies have recently said. United had more than 60,000 active U.S. employees at the end of 2020. Some other companies are trying to persuade workers to get the vaccine by offering additional pay. Yogurt and food company Chobani said it will give employees in its manufacturing plants and offices up to six hours of paid time to get the two vaccinations. Read the full story.