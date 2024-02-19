Roundup: State unemployment / Warehouse demand / Computer chips

Fewer claims: Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Louisiana dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor says. New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 1,406 in the week ending February 10, down from 1,585 the week before. USA Today Network has the full rundown.

Real estate trend: A once-booming U.S. warehousing market is coping with signs of contraction as businesses consolidate warehouses and in some cases upgrade existing sites rather than add facilities. The shift comes as retailers have turned the corner on a big drawdown of inventories and are aligning their supply chains for more normal, prepandemic stocking and consumer spending patterns. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Domestic production: The Biden administration said this morning that the government intends to provide $1.5 billion to the computer chip company GlobalFoundries to expand its domestic production in New York and Vermont.The announcement is the third award of direct financial support for a semiconductor company under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. Read more.