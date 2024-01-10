Roundup: State of the City / Carbon pollution / Partisan primaries

How’s it going?: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will give her annual State of the City address to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge at noon today. Broome is expected to discuss her administration’s efforts to improve transportation and drainage as well as public safety and economic development.

Too slow: Climate-altering pollution from greenhouse gases declined by nearly 2% in the United States in 2023, even as the economy expanded at a faster clip. The decline, while “a step in the right direction,’’ is far below the rate needed to meet President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut U.S. emissions in half by 2030. Read more from The Associated Press.

Out of the jungle: Gov. Jeff Landry wants to bring back partisan primaries—but they’ve been unpopular in the past. If successful, the change would upend an election system used in Louisiana for most of the past 50 years. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.