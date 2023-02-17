Roundup: State budget / Economic predictions / Natural gas legislation 

Gov. Edwards’ priorities: Gov. John Bel Edwards will lay out his final executive budget proposal to legislators today. Louisiana has a budget surplus, and the governor’s spokesperson says education and teacher pay raises are some of the governor’s priorities for the extra money. Read more about the proposed budget from BRProud.com.

Rising unemployment: The Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday that it expects the U.S. economy to stagnate this year with the unemployment rate jumping to 5.1%—a bleak outlook that was paired with a 10-year projection that publicly held U.S. debt would nearly double to $46.4 trillion in 2033. Read more.

LNG exports: Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy today joined Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, in introducing the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act, which would change federal regulations to increase liquefied natural gas exports. Read about the bill here.