Roundup: Stanford scheme / Sean Payton /  Louisiana Housing Corporation 

Banks in court: A district court judge on Friday denied summary judgment to five banks that provided the services essential to Allen Stanford’s worldwide Ponzi scheme. The matter is now headed for a jury trial in Houston. In 2012, Stanford was convicted and sentenced to a 110-year prison sentence for orchestrating a $7 billion scheme that ultimately defrauded over 30,000 investors, including thousands in Baton Rouge, many of whom’s retirement savings were tied up in the scheme. Read more about the latest development from The Wall Street Journal.

Return in question: The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened today, when team owner Gayle Benson admitted her own uncertainty about his return next season, WAFB-TV reports. Though Payton remains under contract to the team he has coached for 16 seasons, speculation swirled over the weekend after the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Payton’s return was considered uncertain following an exhausting 9-8 season in which the Saints were forced to start four different quarterbacks because of injury and ineffectiveness. Read the full story.

Director search: The Louisiana Housing Corporation board of directors today announced it has authorized a nationwide search for its next executive director. The board has created a seven-member committee to oversee the search and is asking that applicants apply before the end of the month.