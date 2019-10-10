Roundup: St. George pension payments / Germany’s LNG terminal / Myrtle Grove opens 

Voted: The Metro Council agreed Wednesday to amend the city-parish’s retirement ordinances, which will lock St. George into paying annually into the retirement system should the proposed city become incorporated following Saturday’s election. Read a recent Daily Report story about the ordinance change here.

Big changes: Pushed by security concerns and President Donald Trump, Germany is considering opening its first liquefied natural gas terminal, which could bring imports from shale fields in the U.S., including Louisiana, and elsewhere, The New York Times reports. For Germany, Europe’s largest consumer of natural gas, an LNG terminal would provide an alternative to its dependence on fuel piped from Russia, its largest supplier. Read the full story.

Westward expansion: Level Homes is now pre-selling single-family homes in Myrtle Grove—a new, multi-phase development in Iberville Parish. The first phase will include 81 single-family lots, 22 of which will be located on a pond in the center of the development. Read a recent Business Report story about families moving to West Baton Rouge.