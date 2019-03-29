Roundup: Sprouts to open in June / BRAC awards / More plastic bans

Coming soon: Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon finish construction on its new location in Baton Rouge. The 30,000-square-foot store at Rouzan Square Avenue will open on Wednesday, June 26. The Sprouts, the first in Louisiana, is bringing approximately 150 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

Chamber awards: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced the recipients of its annual awards while also releasing its 2018 Annual Report at its shareholders’ meeting. Award recipients include a mix of companies and individuals, including David E. Roberts, CEO of EXCEL; Donna M. Saurage, sole manager of CCC Holding LLC; Alsie Dunbar, process quality manager of Noranda Alumina; VEGA Americas Inc.; AccuTemp Services; Danielle Gueho, sales manager of The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU; and Ric Kearny. BRAC’s full annual report is available online.

Bag bans: Gov. Andrew Cuomo and fellow Democrats who control the state Legislature have reached a deal to make New York the third state banning single-use plastic grocery bags as they worked to finalize budget agreements, officials said today. The ban would prohibit grocery stores from providing plastic bags for most purchases, something California has been doing since a statewide ban was approved in 2016. Hawaii has an effective statewide ban, with all its counties imposing their own restrictions. Read the full story.