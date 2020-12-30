Roundup: Spring elections / Pending home sales / Cardboard box demand 

Mail-in voting extension: Details regarding February and spring elections, which are just around the corner, are being addressed by state leaders, WBRZ-TV reports. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would like to see an emergency plan for the February and spring elections that have similarities to this past fall’s election process. Ardoin wants the upcoming elections to include the expansion of absentee mail voting allowed, but without additional days for early voting. If lawmakers support Ardoin’s proposal, Louisiana will have in place the same mail-in voting expansion as the summer, November and December elections. See the full story.

November drop: The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined last month, but was still a record high for November when a seasonal slowdown traditionally seeps into the real estate market. The National Association of Realtors said this morning that its index of pending sales fell 2.6% to 125.7 in November, down from October’s revised reading of 129.1. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It was the third straight monthly decline. Read the full report.

A 2020 winner: Corrugated box shipments soared throughout 2020 due to retailers’ overstocking of food, cleaning supplies and toilet paper amid the panic buying so prevalent in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports. Box makers are on pace to end the year with record production to meet the skyrocketing demand. The cardboard box and container manufacturing industry, which employs 139,000 in the U.S., took in $67.3 billion in revenue from January through October, according to an IBIS World report. Read the full story.