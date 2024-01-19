Roundup: ‘Sports Illustrated’ /  Krispy Krunchy Chicken / Consumer sentiment 

Major layoffs: The publisher of Sports Illustrated has notified employees that it plans significant layoffs after its license to use the iconic brand’s name was revoked. Sports Illustrated’s employee union says in a statement that the layoffs would be a significant number and possibly include all NewsGuild workers represented. Read the full story.

New corporate office: Alexandria-based fast food chain Krispy Krunchy Chicken is opening a new corporate office in Atlanta. The brand is expected to reach 3,000 locations in the early months of the year. See the announcement.

Improved outlook: U.S. consumer sentiment improved in January, hitting the highest level in 2½ years amid growing optimism over the outlook for inflation and household incomes. Read the full story from Reuters.