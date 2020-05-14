Roundup: Sports betting / Homestead exemption / Fat Boy’s Pizza 

Bill advances: Two years ago today, the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which had prevented states from creating their own sports betting regulations, Axios reports. Since then, 18 states and counting have legalized it, launching an explosive new industry that touches sports, media, technology and more. The Louisiana Senate this week passed a bill to legalize sports betting in the state, by a margin of 29-8. It now goes to the House for further scrutiny. Read the full story.

Tax forms: Ascension Parish Assessor Mert Smiley and Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor today announced a new online homestead exemption form, WAFB-TV reports. The joint effort between the assessor’s offices gives qualifying homeowners the chance to fill out and submit the form in a timely manner in order to receive the $75,000 property assessment exemption. Only one homestead exemption is allowed per homeowner, and the property must be owned and occupied by the filer. Read the full story.

Big slice: Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, which specializes in huge slices and 30-inch, New York-style pies, this week announced plans to open a Baton Rouge location in August on Nicholson Drive across from Tiger Stadium. Fat Boy’s Pizza is owned and operated by Gabe Corchiani, a former basketball player at University of New Orleans.