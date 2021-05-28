Roundup: Spanish Town property sells / Lane closures / Shot for shot 

Downtown real estate: Stilo Capital Partners, a Texas-based real estate platform, bought Capitol View Apartments, located at 850 North Fifth Street, for more than $2 million Thursday. Stilo bought the lots from Spanish Town Apartments LLC, represented by Lance Bennett. Stilo plans to modernize the apartment complex and continue repositioning the interior of the building.



Interstate 10: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development this week announced lane closures on Interstate 10 between the Highland Road and Siegen Lane exits to demolish the old Pecue Lane overpass bridge. The closures started Thursday, and are scheduled to last through Saturday, June 12. They are subject to change due to the weather. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Vaccine effort: A statewide “Shot for a Shot” campaign offering free drinks for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will begin in June, Louisiana officials said Thursday. Participating businesses will provide a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to people who can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated within the previous seven days, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says. The state office will collect drink tallies from participating bars and restaurants for the Louisiana Restaurant Association, which will provide partial reimbursements. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, May 31, in honor of the Memorial Day holiday. Daily Report will return Tuesday, June 1. Have a safe and happy holiday!