Roundup: SpaceX launch / Land O’ Lakes rebrand / Cancer treatment 

Rocket flares: NASA announced Friday it has set May 27 as the target launch date for sending two astronauts to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a rocket built by the company SpaceX. The New York Times has the full story.

Time for a change: The Native American woman who has graced the packaging of Land O’Lakes butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s has quietly disappeared. President and CEO Beth Ford says that as the cooperative, founded in 1921, looks toward its 100th anniversary it needs packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of the company’s culture. Read the full story.

Breakthrough: U.S. regulators today approved a new drug for an aggressive type of breast cancer that’s spread in the body and is especially tough to treat. The pill, developed by Seattle Genetics, is for patients with what’s known as HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread and resisted multiple medicines. Read the full story.