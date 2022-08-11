Roundup: S&P 500 / Shrimp season / Alcohol trends 

Benchmark rising: Roughly 90% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their second-quarter results, and their earnings per share are nearly 8% higher from year-ago levels in aggregate. Along with market-buoying hopes that inflation may be close to a peak, strong growth has helped the benchmark index jump roughly 15% since mid-June. Read the full story.

Fouled nets: A Terrebonne Bay oil spill on the first day of Louisiana’s inshore shrimp season has taken a toll on some local fishers, who say they received no warning of the incident until many hours after it occurred and as a result ended up with fouled nets and oiled boats, Houma Today reports. The reported spill was relatively small but currents and tides carried the surface sheen to areas where boats were anchored or in the process of pulling nets to catch shrimp. Read the full story.

Downgrading: The maker of Jim Beam says some price-sensitive whiskey and tequila drinkers are opting for cheaper bottles, making it the latest company to note diverging behaviors among lower- and higher-income customers, CNBC reports. Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi says the spirits company is starting to see “a little bit of tempering” of the super premium and ultra-super premium categories. Read the full story.