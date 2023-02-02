Roundup: Southern University / Housing assistance / Paid family leave 

Erosion battle: A $7 million project to protect Southern University’s campus from eroding into the Mississippi River got underway this week. The school received a $7.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s emergency watershed protection program to cover the first phase of the project. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

First responders, teachers: The Louisiana Housing Corporation has launched a housing program called “Keys for Service,” aimed at helping first responders like firefighters and paramedics as well as teachers purchase homes. The program offers eligible participants a 4% down payment and closing cost assistance. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Renewed effort: Democrats in Washington, D.C., are renewing their push for a national paid time off policy for medical reasons and caregiving, despite long odds of passing such legislation, The Wall Street Journal reports. A group is calling on President Joe Biden to include a paid leave proposal in his upcoming budget and has offered a package of bills that would create a national 12-week paid family leave system. Read the full story.