Roundup: Southern campus closed / Parole extensions / Construction jobs down

Blackout: Southern University was closed this morning following a power outage that was reported around 9:30 a.m. on the main campus. Crews are working to get power restored to the dorms. Class will resume on Monday. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Parole bill: The Southern Poverty Law Center, which supported Louisiana’s recent criminal justice overhaul, hopes the upcoming legislative session leads to more parole opportunities for long-term prisoners and changes to the “habitual offender” statute. SPLC calls these policy changes “redemption bill” legislation but has yet to find a bill sponsor. Read the full story from Watchdog.com.

Shrinking sectors: Several industries endured weak hiring or job losses in February. The construction sector, for example, shed 31,000 jobs, its sharpest decline in more than five years. The retail, transportation and government categories also cut jobs, with retail losing 6,100 jobs. Read the full Labor Department report.