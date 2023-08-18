Roundup: ‘Soft landing?’ / Workers quitting / Advertising shift 

Leaving jobs: An estimated 63,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs in June, making 2023 the first year on record where the state has seen more than 400,000 workers voluntarily leave their jobs, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. The majority of states—35 out of 50—had fewer workers quit in June 2023 than in June 2022, with Louisiana’s 1.6% increase ranking as the 12th-largest in the nation. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

AI: Some of the world’s biggest advertisers, from food giant Nestle to consumer goods multinational Unilever, are experimenting with using generative AI software like ChatGPT and DALL-E to cut costs and increase productivity, executives say. Read more about the shift from Reuters.

Split views: Big companies are split on whether the Federal Reserve will be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a full-blown recession, The Wall Street Journal reports. Restaurant companies are upbeat. They say consumers are feeling better and that if there is a recession, it would be mild. Some advertising, media and technology companies said they have been mired in a recession for months. Real estate firms are feeling the sting of high rates and low supply as home sales continue to decline. Read the full story.