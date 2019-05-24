Roundup: Shell production begins / Blight fight seminar / More planes grounded

There she goes: Shell Oil Co. says production has begun ahead of schedule at its Appomattox platform in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, The (Houma) Courier reports. Andy Brown, upstream director for Royal Dutch Shell, says the site was brought online earlier than expected and under budget. At its peak, Shell expects Appomattox to produce about 175,000 barrels of oil per day. Read the full story.

Blight fight: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced the city will host a “Blight Boot Camp” on June 1 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard. The seminar will teach residents how to improve neighborhoods and work to eliminate blight in Baton Rouge. See the announcement for more information.

Fewer flights: United Airlines is canceling another month’s worth of flights with Boeing 737 Max planes that were grounded after two deadly accidents. United said Friday it has removed the Max from its schedule through Aug. 3 and will cancel about 2,400 flights in June and July as a result. It had previously canceled all Max flights through early July. Southwest and American have already dropped the Max from its schedules into August. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day. Daily Report will not be published and will return on Tuesday, May 28. Have a safe and happy holiday.