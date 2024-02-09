Roundup: Session on crime / Computer chips investment / BASF exiting Xinjiang 

ICYMI: Gov. Jeff Landry on Thursday officially called for a highly anticipated crime-focused special legislative session that could overhaul the state’s current criminal justice system, reversing changes that happened under Landry’s Democratic predecessor. Read more about the upcoming session, which begins Feb. 19.

Tech funding: The Biden administration is planning a $5 billion investment in a public-private consortium aimed at supporting research and development in advanced computer chips. The National Semiconductor Technology Center is being funded through the CHIPS and Science Act. That 2022 law aims to reinvigorate the computer chip sector within the U.S. through targeted government support. Read more.

Human rights violations: BASF plans to sell its shares in two joint ventures in China’s Xinjiang region, citing allegations against its Chinese partner that the German company deemed inconsistent with its values, The Wall Street Journal reports. The move comes after reports in the German media about human rights abuse of Uyghur people that prompted calls for the company to exit Xinjiang. Read the full story.